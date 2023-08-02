Sen. Tuberville visits Headland as part of the Farm Bill tour in Alabama

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As the expiration date of the 2018 Farm Bill gets closer, U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville and Alabama Agriculture Secretary Rick Pate are looking to hear from those most affected by the bill.

The pair stopped in Headland on one of three stops for the day to hear from mostly local farmers on what issues they feel need to be addressed in the new bill.

The impact on inflation was one of the first talking points on the agenda as farmers raised concerns about the cost of production, which Tuberville hopes to remedy through increased crop subsidies.

“Right now, with all the prices high and the cost of living, their prices are going way up. and when theirs goes up, ours goes up,” Tuberville said, reiterating that if not approved, it could be a lose-lose situation.

Increased costs, in combination with it being hard to survive off of what farmers make, has created a problem of fewer young people in the industry.

“If they can’t make it, they are going to have to do something else,” said Tuberville.

“Their kids are not going to grow up and want to be farmers,” in regards to the future of farming if there are not policies put in place to look out for farmers.

Tuberville is prioritizing protecting crop insurance, increasing reference prices used for crop subsidies, and the Foreign Advisory Risk Management Act for foreign purchases for foreign land.

The tour will conclude for the state of Alabama in Boaz.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.