School helps students who do not have internet

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - {anchor intro} Many areas in the Wiregrass do not have internet access.

Geneva City schools have intervention periods when students can use the internet for homework. Superintendent Ron Snell says the periods are study halls where students can complete assignments on their Chrombooks and get help from teachers.

The blue areas in Geneva County have internet. The white does not. (State of Alabama)

The elementary school has four intervention periods a week, the middle school has two and high schoolers make appointments with teachers for these periods.

“You couldn’t get through your day without it during the school day, but you would be able to be successful at Geneva High School, Geneva Middle School and Mulkey Elementary without ever accessing outside of school,” Snell said.

Students will also have access to the school’s library during the day. If students need wi-fi outside of school, the public library in Geneva allows internet use without a library card.

Houston County Libraries, the Slocomb library and the Hartford library confirmed that students can use the internet and computers without a library card.

At Houston County, they do need a card if they want to use the printer.

