Rain Is In Sight

SYNOPSIS – Another mostly dry day is in store for Wednesday as temperatures reach back into the middle to upper 90s. Rising dewpoints will contribute to the return of scattered showers for Friday into the weekend. More moisture coming in will help temperatures fall back to seasonal numbers. Low temperatures each morning will stay steady in the middle 70s.

TODAY - Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, a stray PM shower. High near 97°. Winds E 5-10 mph 10%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy. Low near 76°. Winds SE 5 mph 5%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy, isolated PM showers. High near 95°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 30%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly sunny, scattered showers. Low: 74° High: 96° 50%

SAT: Partly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 75° High: 96° 50%

SUN: Partly sunny, scattered showers. Low: 76° High: 97° 40%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 76° High: 97° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 77° High: 97° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 76° High: 97° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY- Light Chop On Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N/E 5 kts. Seas 1 ft or less

