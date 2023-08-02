Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

Rain Is In Sight

From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Storm Center:
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Another mostly dry day is in store for Wednesday as temperatures reach back into the middle to upper 90s. Rising dewpoints will contribute to the return of scattered showers for Friday into the weekend. More moisture coming in will help temperatures fall back to seasonal numbers. Low temperatures each morning will stay steady in the middle 70s.

TODAY - Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, a stray PM shower. High near 97°. Winds E 5-10 mph 10%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy. Low near 76°. Winds SE 5 mph 5%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy, isolated PM showers. High near 95°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 30%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly sunny, scattered showers. Low: 74° High: 96° 50%

SAT: Partly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 75° High: 96° 50%

SUN: Partly sunny, scattered showers. Low: 76° High: 97° 40%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 76° High: 97° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 77° High: 97° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 76° High: 97° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY- Light Chop On Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N/E 5 kts. Seas 1 ft or less

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lindsay Shiver (Left) charged with plot to kill estranged husband Robert Shiver (Right) but the...
Dothan pageant queen faces 60 years in murder-for-hire case, denied bond
Fire crews responded to the home on Lakewood Drive off Highway 27 in Enterprise around 8:30...
Enterprise woman dies in fire
A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:23 P.M. Monday, July 31, has claimed...
Monday crash claims life of Midland City woman
There are questions about the gruesome death of Dale County man Demarcus McKenzie, who was...
“Somebody sicced the dogs on him”, mother claims in son’s death
Lindsay Shiver (Left) charged with plot to kill estranged husband Robert Shiver (Right) but the...
Bond set for Dothan queen in murder case, children not told: Reports

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast Tuesday, August 1, 2023
4Warn Weather
Rain Chances Return Later This Week
Color The Weather 08-01-23
Color The Weather 08-01-23
Zach Hatcher
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher Weathercast Tuesday, August 1, 2023