Rain Chances To Increase
From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center
SYNOPSIS – Deeper moisture begins returning to the Wiregrass in earnest Thursday, leading to a few afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances will increase a bit more for Friday and Saturday with daily highs running in the middle 90s.
TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 75°. Winds light SE.
TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 95°. Winds SE at 5 mph.
TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 76°. Winds light SW.
EXTENDED
FRI: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 94° 50%
SAT: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 94° 60%
SUN: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 95° 50%
MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 94° 30%
TUE: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 94° 40%
WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 93° 20%
COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.
TROPICAL UPDATE – The tropics are tranquil.
