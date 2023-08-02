Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

Rain Chances To Increase

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Deeper moisture begins returning to the Wiregrass in earnest Thursday, leading to a few afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances will increase a bit more for Friday and Saturday with daily highs running in the middle 90s.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 75°.  Winds light SE.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 95°. Winds SE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 76°.  Winds light SW.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 94° 50%

SAT: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms.  Low: 76° High: 94° 60%

SUN: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 95° 50%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 94° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 94° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 93° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 5-10 kts.  Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

TROPICAL UPDATE – The tropics are tranquil.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lindsay Shiver (Left) charged with plot to kill estranged husband Robert Shiver (Right) but the...
Dothan pageant queen faces 60 years in murder-for-hire case, denied bond
Fire crews responded to the home on Lakewood Drive off Highway 27 in Enterprise around 8:30...
Enterprise woman dies in fire
Lindsay Shiver (Left) charged with plot to kill estranged husband Robert Shiver (Right) but the...
Bond set for Dothan queen in murder case, children not told: Reports
A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:23 P.M. Monday, July 31, has claimed...
Monday crash claims life of Midland City woman
There are questions about the gruesome death of Dale County man Demarcus McKenzie, who was...
“Somebody sicced the dogs on him”, mother claims in son’s death

Latest News

Color The Weather 08-02-23
Color The Weather 08-02-23
Zach Hatcher
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher Weathercast Wednesday, August 2, 2023
Zach Hatcher
Rain Is In Sight
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast Tuesday, August 1, 2023