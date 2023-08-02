Rain Chances To Increase

SYNOPSIS – Deeper moisture begins returning to the Wiregrass in earnest Thursday, leading to a few afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances will increase a bit more for Friday and Saturday with daily highs running in the middle 90s.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 75°. Winds light SE.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 95°. Winds SE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 76°. Winds light SW.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 94° 50%

SAT: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 94° 60%

SUN: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 95° 50%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 94° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 94° 40%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 93° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

TROPICAL UPDATE – The tropics are tranquil.

