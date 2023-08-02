Northside Methodist basketball coach leaving

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Knights’ head basketball coach Reggie Chapple is leaving his position.

He was named head coach in 2021 and has led the team to a 7-19 overall and 0-6 in Class 3A Area 3 season.

There is no word on who will be taking over for the 2023-2024 season.

