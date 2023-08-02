Law targeting panhandling, loitering on Alabama roads now in effect

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Panhandlers who refuse to obey Alabama law enforcement can now face more serious consequences, as House Bill 24 went into effect Tuesday.

“This bill is just where a police officer gives them the option to leave or can take them somewhere to get them some help. And if they don’t do either one, then it’s overnight in jail,” said the bill’s sponsor, state Rep. Reed Ingram.

The new law prohibits loitering or panhandling on state highways and roadways.

Those who violate the law can be found guilty of a Class C misdemeanor. Further arrests could mean fines or jail time.

Ingram said it is not only about protecting drivers but panhandlers as well.

“We’ve had so many people in Montgomery, around all the interstate exits and around the bypass and Taylor Road that have gotten run over,” Ingram said.

The law applies to state highways, which in Montgomery would mean places like the Boulevard, Atlanta Highway, Vaughn Road and Taylor Road.

“The goal is to make sure we get these people that truly want help off our streets and off our corners and get them the help that they really, really need,” said Montgomery County Commission Chairman Doug Singleton.

Singleton added there are resources available for people in need. He pointed to the Carastar Crisis Center, Mercy House and Friendship Mission.

While the law makes it clear law enforcement has the option of issuing a warning or taking people to shelters, it has received some pushback. The Southern Poverty Law Center is critical. The following statement is from Micah West, SPLC senior attorney with the Economic Justice Project:

“Housing, not handcuffs, is the best way to end homelessness. Rather than criminalizing people who are asking for our help, the State of Alabama should address Alabama’s housing affordability crisis.”

Regardless, state leaders have already given the law a thumbs up. Ingram claims it is a matter of public safety.

“We’ve got to protect the citizens,” he said.

It is unclear how local police departments plan to enforce the law.

