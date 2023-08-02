Geneva PD to hold inaugural National Night Out celebration

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - August 1 may seem like another day, but it is the date of a celebration dating back nearly 40 years, National Night Out.

The Geneva Police Department is preparing to host their first ever National Night Out celebration.

“It’s where law enforcement, citizens, business leaders and the community come out and celebrate a night out against crime,” said GPD Evidence Custodian Becky Edwards.

NNO was established back in 1984 and has been a staple in some communities for nearly 40 years. Now, Geneva PD is looking to join the fun.

“We’re hoping to join in with that, and just have something for the community to come out and see our law enforcement, meet our officers and to see what it’s all about,” said Edwards.

While NNO allows for people to see what first responders do, it also allows for residents to meet the people behind the uniform.

“We live in our community. so obviously our goal is to make it as good as we can,” said Edwards. “We want to get the crime out of here, we want to get the drugs off the streets because we’re raising our children, our grandchildren, here also we just want to make it a better, safer place.”

The National Night Out celebration will be held August 12, starting at 3 p.m. at the junction. The event is free to attend and will have live music, vendors and inflatables for the children.

