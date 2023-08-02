Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

Geneva PD to hold inaugural National Night Out celebration

The national day, which Geneva is celebrating for the first time, gives first responders a chance to get out in their community and meet the citizens.
By Will Polston
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - August 1 may seem like another day, but it is the date of a celebration dating back nearly 40 years, National Night Out.

The Geneva Police Department is preparing to host their first ever National Night Out celebration.

“It’s where law enforcement, citizens, business leaders and the community come out and celebrate a night out against crime,” said GPD Evidence Custodian Becky Edwards.

NNO was established back in 1984 and has been a staple in some communities for nearly 40 years. Now, Geneva PD is looking to join the fun.

“We’re hoping to join in with that, and just have something for the community to come out and see our law enforcement, meet our officers and to see what it’s all about,” said Edwards.

While NNO allows for people to see what first responders do, it also allows for residents to meet the people behind the uniform.

“We live in our community. so obviously our goal is to make it as good as we can,” said Edwards. “We want to get the crime out of here, we want to get the drugs off the streets because we’re raising our children, our grandchildren, here also we just want to make it a better, safer place.”

The National Night Out celebration will be held August 12, starting at 3 p.m. at the junction. The event is free to attend and will have live music, vendors and inflatables for the children.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lindsay Shiver (Left) charged with plot to kill estranged husband Robert Shiver (Right) but the...
Dothan pageant queen faces 60 years in murder-for-hire case, denied bond
6-year-old missing boy found dead in Geneva County
Kevin Gates: Dothan reminds me of home
Kevin Gates: Dothan reminds me of home
A former Dothan woman faces charges in the Caribbean that she and two men plotted...
Woman charged in plot to kill estranged husband, an Auburn football player
Lindsay Shiver (Left) charged with plot to kill estranged husband Robert Shiver (Right) but the...
Former Dothan pageant queen wanted husband dead: Reports

Latest News

Citations of $300 can be issued for avoiding an extended bus arm.
DCS to relaunch Child Safety Program this Thursday
News 4's Beyla Walker takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass.
News4 Now: What's Trending?
Join us as we take a look at the latest top headlines!
News4Now: What’s Trending?
Torbie is a calico/tortoiseshell kitten and is 3 months old. Torbie loves attention and is very...
Pet of the Week: Terrific Torbie