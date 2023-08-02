Dothan Alumni Cohort is eager to help on community problems

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Alumni Cohort is a newly, innovative group where their goal is to help solve community problems.

This first cohort is invitation-only. The group is made up of Dothan alumni, ages 25-35, that now live in other cities other than Dothan.

Their goal is to bring ideas from those other cities and what has worked in those areas, back to Dothan.

They will have two speakers at the event, one of which is Dothan’s Mayor Mark Saliba.

“We want to leverage homegrown experiences with people that have moved away to other cities, but are from Dothan to come back here and solve the problems and fill in some gaps on community issues. But, while they’re here we want to show them the Dothan that is and is to come,” Christina Ross said who is an Advisory Board Member.

This first-weekend initiative is August 11th through the 13th. Their next initiative is in November, and it is already full.

To learn more about signing up for Dothan Alumni’s Cohort future weekends, and become a business sponsor you can reach out to their websites and social media pages.

