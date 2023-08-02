Wiregrass Gives Back
DCS to relaunch Child Safety Program this Thursday

With several Wiregrass schools getting back in session, many districts are focusing on the need for more safety protocols.
By Will Polston
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - With the school year approaching, expect a lot more buses on the road.

Dothan City Schools is relaunching their Child Safety Program starting Thursday, August 3.

This program was implemented to increase safety and raise awareness of the dangers of passing a bus with an extended stop sign.

Using AI technology, the DCS buses are equipped with cameras that grab a picture of the license plate of a vehicle that passes while the arm is extended. The violator will be charged with a $300 citation.

“Latest data will tell you 17 million bus stop arms are ran every year throughout the country. When we did our last data run back in April that we had to report back to the state, we had more than 40 stop arms violations in the city limits of Dothan,” said Jay Bruner, the DCS Director of Transportation. “So what we are trying to do is do everything we can to ensure the safe transportation of the students within the district.”

The program was implemented by DCS in Spring 2023.

