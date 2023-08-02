Cold case cards shine a light on unsolved Walton, Okaloosa cases

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s estimated that more than 19,500 murder and non-negligent manslaughter cases went unsolved in Florida from 1965 to 2021. Dozens of those unsolved cases are in the panhandle.

The Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers teamed up with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office to put the spotlight on cold cases within the two counties. Using a grant from the Season of Justice organization, which is devoted to solving cold cases, playing cards were made with the names, faces, and stories of victims.

“Some of these families have been seeking for answers and for justice for decades,” Nicole Hodskins, law enforcement coordinator at Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers, said. “We’re just hoping that maybe someone out there in one of the jails, or maybe even in the public, have that one little bit of information that’ll help solve a crime that could be 10, 20, 30 years old.”

The decks of cards were given out at Walton and Okaloosa County jails in the hopes that one of the inmates has heard or knows something about at least one of the cases or victims.

“In the jails, it’s one of the high traffic areas for criminals. Maybe they heard something in the cell while they were there, or maybe they heard something while they had their nice stay at one of their local facilities,” Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden said.

Sheriff Aden added that the cards have already made an impact.

“In the very short time that these have come out, we’ve already gotten tips on one missing individual, which is incredible,” he said.

Hodskins said they chose to use playing cards as an engaging way to shine light on these cases and hope they help as much as they have in the past.

“They did a statewide deck probably 10 or 15 years ago and they ended up solving a couple of cases that way,” she said. “And so, we thought maybe we’ll be able to solve a few of these cases- or at least get them back in the spotlight, you just never know.”

The cards are just one of the many ways Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers and local law enforcement are working to bring the victims justice, and show they are not forgotten.

“We have a monthly TV show we do as well that we also profile these crimes on their individual anniversaries so anything we can do to get it out there in the public, you never know,” Hodskins said. “That one bit of information could break the case wide open and solve the case.”

Hodskins said as of right now, the grant funding only allowed for enough decks to be given out at the jails, but she said they soon hope to make them available to the public. She also said the cards have gotten national recognition, with another crime stoppers organization in California reaching out in hopes to make cold case playing cards for their area as well.

If you would like to make an anonymous tip to the Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers, which is its own organization and not a part of the law enforcement agencies, click here or call 850-863-TIPS (8477).

