Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

Body of kayaker struck by barge near Guntersville Dam located after multi-day search

Water search underway near Guntersville Dam
Water search underway near Guntersville Dam(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The body of a previously missing kayaker in Guntersville was located on Wednesday morning, according to Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent.

The U.S. Coast Guard and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency lead the search for the kayaker struck by a barge near the Guntersville Dam on Monday.

Guntersville Fire and Rescue received the report just after 9:30 p.m. on July 31. First responders were unable to locate the kayaker. The search continues on Tuesday with ALEA and the U.S Coast Guard taking charge. Dive teams have recovered a kayak, a life jacket and a paddle from the area near the Guntersville Dam.

According to our news partners at the Advertiser Gleam, another kayaker involved in the incident made it out of the water after being struck.

The following agencies were on the scene this week:

  • Guntersville Rescue Squad
  • Guntersville Fire & Rescue
  • Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
  • U.S. Coast Guard
  • Marshall County Emergency Management Agency

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

WATCH THE WAFF 48 LIVESTREAM AT NOON and THIS EVENING FOR MORE:

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lindsay Shiver (Left) charged with plot to kill estranged husband Robert Shiver (Right) but the...
Dothan pageant queen faces 60 years in murder-for-hire case, denied bond
Fire crews responded to the home on Lakewood Drive off Highway 27 in Enterprise around 8:30...
Enterprise woman dies in fire
A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:23 P.M. Monday, July 31, has claimed...
Monday crash claims life of Midland City woman
There are questions about the gruesome death of Dale County man Demarcus McKenzie, who was...
“Somebody sicced the dogs on him”, mother claims in son’s death
Lindsay Shiver (Left) charged with plot to kill estranged husband Robert Shiver (Right) but the...
Bond set for Dothan queen in murder case, children not told: Reports

Latest News

Color The Weather 08-02-23
Color The Weather 08-02-23
Color The Weather 08-02-23
Color The Weather 08-02-23
She is replacing Dr. Anthony Fauci who stepped down from the position in 2022. Dr. Marrazzo is...
UAB’s Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo to replace Dr. Fauci as Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
Zach Hatcher
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher Weathercast Wednesday, August 2, 2023