2023 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Cottonwood Bears

COTTONWOOD, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Cottonwood Bears enter 2023 with a taste of their first playoff appearance since 2014.

Head coach Dustin Harrison feels confident in his defense and offensive line heading into the season.

Going into his fourth season as head coach with the Bears, Harrison likes how this team has developed and hopes this year the team transitions from a coach led team to player led team.

