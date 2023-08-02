Wiregrass Gives Back
2023 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Cottonwood Bears

The Bears are coming off the program's first football playoff appearance in eight seasons, striving for their motto of "Return to Dominance."
By Nick Brooks
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COTTONWOOD, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Cottonwood Bears enter 2023 with a taste of their first playoff appearance since 2014.

Head coach Dustin Harrison feels confident in his defense and offensive line heading into the season.

Going into his fourth season as head coach with the Bears, Harrison likes how this team has developed and hopes this year the team transitions from a coach led team to player led team.

