2023 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Ashford Yellow Jackets

ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Ashford Yellow Jackets have a resurgence through the football program for 2023.

The team is led by David Stapleton as he enters his first year with the program.

The team has doubled in roster size from the previous season.

The team has won just four games since 2020, but the roster size and experience makes this team a head turner entering the 2023 season.

