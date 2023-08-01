Zion Chapel duo finish 4th at national bass fishing championship tournament

ANDERSON, S.C. (WTVY) - Zion Chapel Bass Team’s Avery Padgett and Ethan Young earned their spot as two of the top high school anglers in the entire nation.

The duo, with assistance from boat captain Logan Parks, competed recently at the Strike King Bassmaster High School National Championship tournament presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors from July 27-29, going up against 480 different teams representing thirty eight states on the waters of Lake Hartwell in South Carolina.

During the three day event, teams were allowed a limit of three catches per day, with Padgett and Young finishing the tournament with a complete 9 fish haul.

Day one of the event saw Padgett and Young’s three fish come in at a total of 11 pounds, 14 ounces, which placed them early on in the 4th place spot of the 481-team field. Day two saw no position change for the Zion Chapel duo, as they caught three more fish with a combined weight of 9 pounds. 6 ounces, bringing their two day total to 21 pounds, 6 ounces and keeping them in 4th, which qualified them to fish the third and final day of the event with being among the top 12.

While day 3′s 7 pounds, 4 ounces haul was their lowest daily finish of the event, the 28 pounds, 10 ounces total they finished with solidified them with an overall 4th place finish for the tournament.

With the top twelve finish, Padgett and Young earned a split of the total $22,950 of scholarship money awarded to the teams competing on day 3, with the duo getting a $2,000 scholarship to split among the two of them.

Autoplay Caption

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.