Woman killed in Monday night Enterprise house fire

Fire crews responded to the home on Lakewood Drive off Highway 27 around 8:30 p.m.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - A house fire in Enterprise Monday night claimed the life of a woman.

Fire crews responded to the home on Lakewood Drive off Highway 27 around 8:30 p.m. The home was fully engulfed.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by Coffee County Coroner Arnold Woodham. Her identity has not yet been released.

The cause is under investigation.

Stay with News4 for the latest developments.

