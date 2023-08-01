Trojans Find New Men’s Golf Head Coach in Clay Bounds

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - One of the top assistant coaches in the country has been named the new Troy men’s golf head coach. Chancellor Jack Hawkins Jr. and Director of Athletics Brent Jones announced Monday Clay Bounds will over the Troy program following four years at West Virginia.

Bounds has helped coach and mentor West Virginia’s first-ever All-American Mark Goetz and PGA Tour Canada member and Tour winner Etienne Papineau.

The Mountaineers shot a 281 in the second round of the Big 12 Championship this past spring, the lowest round by a WVU squad in the event in program history. Mountaineer golfers combined for 56 rounds under par and 401 total birdies during the 2022-23 season.

“One Troy! That statement gets me pumped. My family and I are so excited to join Troy Nation,” Bounds said. “It is an honor to be named the next head coach for the men’s golf team. I would like to thank Chancellor Hawkins and Athletic Director Brent Jones for believing in me as a coach but more importantly, as a person. My time at West Virginia has been incredible. We cannot wait to get settled into Troy and to continue building on an already storied program. Let’s sharpen those swords.”

A two-time team captain and the 2008 Outstanding Freshman of the Year, Bounds transferred to Birmingham Southern College before capping his playing career at Mississippi State. He played 15 rounds for the Bulldogs, qualifying for the 2012 SEC Championship.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.