Superintendent says road project in Rehobeth will make life easier

REHOBETH, Ala. (WTVY) - The first day of school for many Wiregrass-area schools is around the corner and some major changes are coming to Rehobeth.

A new middle school is opening in Rehobeth this year, home to the seventh and eighth grade students in the area. The new middle school will be located behind the high school.

There is a problem as of right now, with there being only one way to get all the students in for both schools, but luckily, that won’t be for long.

“Traffic’s been an issue for quite a few years,” said Houston County Schools Superintendent Brandy White. “We made a few minor changes at the elementary school and middle school the past couple years and those changes helped, but this is going to just take a lot of those cars off the roadway. They’ll be able to get to the school easier.”

As of now, the only entry way for RHS and the new middle school is off Malvern Road, which contains a double four way stop only separated by a few hundred feet. These intersections cause major congestion, especially with buses and parents all trying to drop off children.

When the new road project is complete, there will be an access road to the schools through South Park Avenue as well.

“When you looked at the car line in the last few years, sometimes parents will be in there for 45 minutes to an hour in the car,” said White. “I think it’ll make it easier for the parents.”

While multiple pick-up points will help increase speed, so will separating the students to a new school.

Superintendent White says the new school should result in smaller pick-up lines at each campus.

“I think it’ll make it safer with not as many kids at the elementary level being on one campus together,” says White. “By moving those seventh and eighth graders, we’re moving about 420 kids, so it should make it more manageable for the faculty and staff.”

White says the first phase of the road will be finished before school starts, but the project won’t be complete for a few weeks. Due to the rain filled summer, the project has been delayed a little. White asks parents to be patient with the working crews in the meantime.

