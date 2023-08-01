Wiregrass Gives Back
“Somebody sicced the dogs on him”, mother claims in son’s death

There are questions about the gruesome death of Dale County man Demarcus McKenzie, who was mauled to death by a pack of vicious dogs.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SKIPPERVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - The family of a South Alabama man killed by vicious dogs believe he may have been the victim of foul play.

“Somebody sicced the dogs on him,” is how Rhonda Whigham suspects her 27-year-old son died on Saturday.

Several mixed-breed dogs attacked Demarcus “Sam” McKenzie outside of a Skipperville, Alabama home, where he had visited acquaintances on several occasions, Whigham told News4.

“Why all of a sudden on (Saturday) did the dogs attack him?” she asked.

Despite Whigham’s suspicions, Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum said he saw no evidence of foul play but insists the case is not closed.

“We’re going to cover our bases and talk to some more witnesses,” he said. Bynum anticipates an autopsy scheduled on Tuesday will provide additional information.

So massive were McKenzie’s injuries that investigators believed someone had shot him. However, evidence they uncovered, coupled with surveillance video, concluded he died from the attack.

Animal control officers rounded up 10 dogs at home Monday and euthanized them.

As for Whigham, she expressed confidence that Bynum and his deputies would thoroughly investigate the matter.

