Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

Report says 3 died of blunt force injuries, asphyxiation in Iowa building collapse

FILE - An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier is seen, Tuesday, May...
FILE - An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier is seen, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa. Iowa's health agency said Monday, July 31, 2023, that three men killed in the collapse more than two months ago died of blunt-force injuries and asphyxiation.(Erin Hooley | AP Photo/Erin Hooley, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Three men killed in a downtown Davenport apartment building collapse more than two months ago died of blunt-force injuries and asphyxiation, Iowa’s health agency said.

The finding released Monday by the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services declared the deaths of 42-year-old Branden Colvin Sr., 51-year-old Ryan Hitchcock and 60-year-old Daniel Prien as accidental. All had suffered multiple crush injuries and “mechanical asphyxiation,” a term used to indicate that an object or body position prevented a person from breathing.

The partial collapse of the century-old, six-story brick building near Davenport’s riverside also injured several people and displaced dozens of people. An investigation is being conducted to determine the cause of the deadly collapse.

Questions remain about why residents were allowed to stay in the building, despite many warnings that the building was unstable. Those warnings were issued by structural engineers, masons, city inspectors and tenants over several months, according to city documents.

Several lawsuits have been filed accusing the city and building owner Andrew Wold, among others, of neglecting residents’ safety.

Wold pleaded guilty in June to a civil infraction asserting that he didn’t maintain safe conditions at the building, for which he faced $395 in fines and court fees.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lindsay Shiver (Left) charged with plot to kill estranged husband Robert Shiver (Right) but the...
Dothan pageant queen faces 60 years in murder-for-hire case, denied bond
6-year-old missing boy found dead in Geneva County
Kevin Gates: Dothan reminds me of home
Kevin Gates: Dothan reminds me of home
A former Dothan woman faces charges in the Caribbean that she and two men plotted...
Woman charged in plot to kill estranged husband, an Auburn football player
Lindsay Shiver (Left) charged with plot to kill estranged husband Robert Shiver (Right) but the...
Former Dothan pageant queen wanted husband dead: Reports

Latest News

Taniyah Lowery, 19.
B’ham PD: Woman arrested in connection to 4-year-old girl shot on 1st Street North
FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters during an election night party in...
New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, first Black woman to serve as state Assembly speaker, dies at 71
A real estate agent has been fined after he was caught drinking a client’s milk straight from...
Real estate agent caught drinking milk straight from carton out of homeowner's fridge
Tootsies Orchid Lounge has been open in Pier Park since 2008.
‘Nothing Finalized’ says Tootsies Owner