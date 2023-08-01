Wiregrass Gives Back
Rain Returns Soon

From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Storm Center:
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS - Dry air will dominate today with temperatures soaring into the middle to upper 90s through the afternoon. Temperatures will ease a few degrees when moisture returns Thursday into Friday, leading to scattered showers possible on both afternoons. Isolated showers will remain for the weekend with temperatures in the middle 90s and feel-like temperatures in the lower 100s.

TODAY - Mostly sunny. High near 97°. Winds NNW 5 mph 5%

TONIGHT - Mostly clear. Low near 73°. Winds Light N 0%

TOMORROW - Mostly sunny. High near 97°. Winds E 5-10 mph 10%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 75° High: 95° 40%

FRI: Partly sunny, scattered showers. Low: 76° High: 94° 40%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 76° High: 94° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 76° High: 95° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. Low: 76° High: 95° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 76° High: 96° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY- Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 5-10 kts. Seas 1 Foot Or Less

