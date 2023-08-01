Rain Chances Return Later This Week

SYNOPSIS – Hot and mainly dry weather continues Wednesday, but deeper moisture will return Thursday, helping to produce pop-up isolated showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances will be higher Friday and Saturday as temperatures ease a few degrees.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 73°. Winds light & variable.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High near 97°. Winds E at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 76°. Winds light SE.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 95° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 92° 50%

SAT: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 94° 50%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 95° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 96° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 94° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N/E at 5 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

TROPICAL UPDATE – The tropics are tranquil.

