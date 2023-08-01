Pet of the Week: Terrific Torbie

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On this week’s “Pet of the Week” News 4 welcomed a beautiful kitten named Torbie.

Torbie is a calico/tortoiseshell kitten and is 3 months old. Torbie loves attention and is very sweet and playful.

With her being a young kitten, an active family will probably be the best suited home for Torbie.

If you are interested in finding additional information about Torbie and her adoption, you can head to the Dothan Animal Shelter at 295 Jerry Drive, Monday-Friday from 8:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.

You can also give the shelter a call at (334) 615-4620 or find more info and up to date looks at the various other animals up for adoption on their Facebook page.

