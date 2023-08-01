Wiregrass Gives Back
‘Nothing Finalized’ says Tootsies Owner

After reports that the bar may be moving into Spinnaker Beach Club location
Tootsies Orchid Lounge has been open in Pier Park since 2008.
Tootsies Orchid Lounge has been open in Pier Park since 2008.(WJHG/WECP)
By Allison Baker and WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The popular Nashville bar Tootsies Orchid Lounge opened its doors to country music lovers in 2008 in Pier Park in Panama City Beach.

Now many are wondering if the bar is looking to expand in the area. Recent reports and chatter in the community point to the current Tootsies owner eyeing the old Spinnaker Beach Club location.

Newschannel 7 reached out to owner Steve Smith on Tuesday to ask if the bar would be moving into the old Spinnaker Beach Club. We were told by Smith that nothing has been finalized, and he would let us know when he has information to share.

According to the Bay County Property Appraiser, the Spinnaker Beach Club property has not been sold to any other entities since 1989.

Spinnaker Beach Club has been sitting vacant for a few years.

