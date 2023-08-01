News4Now: What’s Trending?
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass.
Current trending stories for the week of August 1:
- Dothan pageant queen faces 60 years in murder-for-hire case, denied bond
- Enterprise woman dies in fire
- Monday crash claims life of Midland City woman
- “Somebody sicced the dogs on him”, mother claims in son’s death
- Pet of the Week: Terrific Torbie
- Back to School: 2023-24 Wiregrass student start dates
Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending right now.
Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.
