Monday crash claims life of Midland City woman

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:23 P.M. Monday, July 31, has claimed the life of a Midland City woman.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Officers, Sue E. Maddox, 66, was critically injured when her 2005 Chevrolet Silverado pickup left the roadway and struck two utility poles.

Maddox was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was transported to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery for treatment. Maddox later succumbed to injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The crash occurred on Pike Road near Alabama 110, approximately three miles east of Montgomery, in Montgomery County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

