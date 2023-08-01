Wiregrass Gives Back
Houston County Schools growing with new construction underway

The Houston County School Board meets on December 9, 2019.
The Houston County School Board meets on December 9, 2019.(Source: WTVY)
By Makyla Simmons
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - When students return back to school next week, classrooms and facilities at a few different Houston County School System locations will look a little different.

The school board recently finalized the last round of approvals, with talk about future construction on the horizon.

As far as what is already new, Cottonwood has a new field house and classroom, while Wicksburg will be getting a new classroom and gymnasium soon.

The new construction will help with aid in additional classrooms for Houston County Schools to help with the influx of new students on the multiple campuses.

“We’ve had a lot going on for the last couple of years, but the parents have been really supportive. I think we have a really great community, and our faculty and staff work really well together,” Superintendent Brandy White said.

At 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the school system will have a ribbon cutting for the new wing at Rehobeth Middle School with the community invited to come out.

