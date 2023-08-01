Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis shares thoughts on Carlee Russell case following misdemeanor charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis said his team is currently working with the Attorney General’s office in investigating Carlee Russell’s actions during the 49 hours she was missing last month.

Russell was charged with two misdemeanor charges last week after her attorney said through a statement that there was no kidnapping and no baby on the side of Interstate 459 on the night of July 13.

“Obviously, there was a lot of work involved, and again, she was home within a couple of days, which made it a lot easier, and thank God. Our focus was for her to come home safe and sound and that’s what happened. For that, we’re very tickled there,” said Derzis.

The chief said he never says never during his career, but during the time she was missing, he started to become skeptical when he saw the video of Carlee driving 600 yards during the 911 call where she reported a toddler on the side of the road. He said another red flag was learning about her search history on her phone.

“Especially when you’ve got people that are out searching and being a part of it that have had loved ones actually kidnapped and murdered. I’m sure it opens up wounds, and to me, that’s got to be the most unfortunate part,” said Derzis.

Following the announcement of the charges, many state lawmakers have spoken out about working to establish a stronger punishment for her actions.

“It’s the same as someone who goes out and maybe shoplifts less than $500 worth of merchandise. It’s the same penalty, and I just think there needs to be some sort of enhancement when you’re talking about being kidnapped and you’ve been a victim of a serious crime,” said Derzis.

Derzis said they still do not know where Carlee was during her disappearance. He said while their focus has been elsewhere, they plan to find out the financial impact of the search for Carlee.

