Geneva County Sheriff speaks on Sunday drowning of 6-year-old

The young boy, who was reported missing at JJ's Place in Coffee Springs where he was attending a birthday party, was found three hours later by dive teams.
By Will Polston
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - New information has been released by the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office regarding the drowning of six-year-old Brantley Griffin on Sunday afternoon.

According to a release by Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms, the E911 dispatch received a call at 3:18 p.m. from JJ’s Place in Coffee Springs, that a child had gone missing.

The family told deputies the boy was last seen on a playground nearby.

Multiple responding units investigated different possibilities, including the potential of running away through the nearby wooded area or a potential kidnapping.

Just after 6 p.m, the boy was found in the pool by the Houston County and Opp dive teams. Sheriff Helms says this water is more than 10 feet deep.

“Everyone of us have children, grandchildren or someone close. We want everyone to be happy and we want the happy ending,” said Sheriff Helms. “When we don’t have it, it’s very hard. Everybody takes it hard. We accomplished what we did, but we don’t get that satisfaction because of it.”>

Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson is turning over the body to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy.

A family member of Brantley Griffin has put out a GoFundMe page to cover funeral costs. If you would consider donating, you can do so by clicking here.

