Geneva County Sheriff speaks on Sunday drowning of 6-year-old

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - New information has been released by the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office regarding the drowning of six-year-old Brantley Griffin on Sunday afternoon.

According to a release by Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms, the E911 dispatch received a call at 3:18 p.m. from JJ’s Place in Coffee Springs, that a child had gone missing.

The family told deputies the boy was last seen on a playground nearby.

Multiple responding units investigated different possibilities, including the potential of running away through the nearby wooded area or a potential kidnapping.

Just after 6 p.m, the boy was found in the pool by the Houston County and Opp dive teams. Sheriff Helms says this water is more than 10 feet deep.

“Everyone of us have children, grandchildren or someone close. We want everyone to be happy and we want the happy ending,” said Sheriff Helms. “When we don’t have it, it’s very hard. Everybody takes it hard. We accomplished what we did, but we don’t get that satisfaction because of it.”>

Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson is turning over the body to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy.

A family member of Brantley Griffin has put out a GoFundMe page to cover funeral costs. If you would consider donating, you can do so by clicking here.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.