The Dothan Alumni Cohort is ready to help fill in Gaps around the Wiregrass.

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Alumni Cohort is an innovative group of individuals who believe in wanting better for Dothan.

“Ultimately what we’re looking to bring back is retaining talent in the minds of these young people. We target the ages of 25-35, those who are familiar with the things the old Dothan didn’t get right, and who are going to be able to fill in the gap in what we need to know in order to get it right moving forward,” Justice Black, an advisory board member, said.

These individuals indulge in different groups from around the city, and they all graduated from Dothan City Schools.

“Humanitarian, artists, nonprofit-geared minds that can work in a collaborative space. And this is just not city government peace, it’s whatever we can to make Dothan a better Dothan,” Justice Black said.

City officials are invited to the community initiative from August 11 through 13. During this weekend initiative, they will connect and socialize with other young professionals. Alumni will then use their knowledge from other cities to brainstorm and collaborate in groups.

“We are wanting to provide things for people to do. Ask anybody whether they are 30 or 60, and they will tell you the same thing. They are wanting the same thing, especially the younger generation,” Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba said.

Mayor Saliba wants Dothan to be home for residents, and with the help of this new cohort, he can see it happening in the future.

“Feedback and possibly encourage them for being a part of our community and moving here and living here, and raising their families here,” Mayor Saliba said.

You can become a sponsor by emailing info@dothanalumnicohort.com

Their next weekend initiative will be November 10 through 12.

