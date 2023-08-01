Wiregrass Gives Back
Coast Guard, ALEA searching for kayaker struck by barge near Guntersville Dam

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The U.S. Coast Guard and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are leading the search for a kayaker struck by a barge near the Guntersville Dam on Monday.

Guntersville Fire and Rescue received the report just after 9:30 p.m. on July 31. First responders were unable to locate the kayaker. The search continues on Tuesday with ALEA and the U.S Coast Guard taking charge. Dive teams have recovered a kayak, a life jacket and a paddle from the area near the Guntersville Dam.

Marshall County EMA director Blake Farmer says all further information on the investigation will come from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

According to our news partners at the Advertiser Gleam, another kayaker involved in the incident made it out of the water after being struck.

The following agencies were on the scene on Monday and Tuesday:

  • Guntersville Rescue Squad
  • Guntersville Fire & Rescue
  • Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
  • U.S. Coast Guard
  • Marshall County Emergency Management Agency

WAFF is awaiting a response from multiple agencies on this search.

