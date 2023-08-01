August Chapter Chat: Light in August by William Faulkner

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As schools get back in session, reading may seem like a chore but News4 and the Dothan Houston County Library System encourage you to introduce the habit of reading into your life.

For this month’s Chapter Chat, director of the DHCLS Chris Warren brought a book that has a special place on his bookshelf: Light in August by William Faulkner

“This is my favorite book of all time,” Warren said. “This is the only book I’ve read more than twice.”

Light in August has two stories that overlap. One follows Lena Grove, a young, pregnant woman who is walking across the Alabama countryside looking for the father of her child. The other character is Joe Christmas, a half-black, half-white man trying to find his place in society.

“It’s a little bit like the movie Love Actually if you’ve ever seen that,” Warren explained. “You can kind of reread it and pick one thread and follow that thread over the course of the novel.”

Warren encourages readers not to be intimidated by classics. Although Faulkner is a big-name author, many of his novels are accessible. Light in August, Warren said, is a character-driven story that will pull you along that narrative.

When asked what people can take away from this book, Warren said “A lot about family, a lot about faith. There’s a lot going on in this novel.”

DHCLS’s summer reading program just wrapped up and they had about 1800 people participate. Even if you missed the program, the library still has a lot to offer as they gear up for their fall events. They’ll be hosting book discussion groups, writing workshops, and a Mini Golf Classic.

To learn more about what your local library has to offer, visit their website.

