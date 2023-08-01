Wiregrass Gives Back
Ashford man among 19 nabbed in sex crime sting

A Wiregrass man was among nineteen individuals arrested after a multi-agency undercover...
A Wiregrass man was among nineteen individuals arrested after a multi-agency undercover investigation called Operation Cross Country XIII took place in Bay County, Florida in July.(WJHG/WECP)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WTVY) - A Wiregrass man was among nineteen individuals arrested after a multi-agency undercover investigation called Operation Cross Country XIII took place in Bay County, Florida in July.

According to officials, during this operation 14 individuals were arrested for traveling to engage in sexual activity with a minor. Five were arrested for possession of child porn.

Among those arrested was Adam Glen McCullen, 35, of Ashford, Alabama. McCullen was arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for Traveling to Meet a Minor and Solicitation of a Minor for Sex.

Others arrested in the sting include:

  • Jesus Rangel De La Cruz, 32 of Panama City, on a charge of Traveling to Meet a Minor and Solicitation of a Minor for Sex.
  • Nery Antonio Bonilla Galvez, 37 of Panama City, on a charge of Traveling to Meet a Minor and Solicitation of a Minor for Sex.
  • Flavio Cruz, 25, for Possession of Child Porn.
  • James Michael Cummings, 44 of Freeport, FL, on a charge of Traveling to Meet a Minor and Solicitation of a Minor for Sex.
  • Luke Kirspel, 20 of Miramar Beach, for Traveling to Meet a Minor and Solicitation of a Minor for Sex.
  • James Edward Clay, Jr., 43 of Panama City Beach, for Traveling to Meet a Minor and Solicitation of a Minor for Sex.
  • Shane Steve Cherry, 34 of Panama City, for Possession of Child Porn.
  • Adam Louis Szenay, 41 of Lynn Haven, for Possession of Child Porn. Christopher James Correll, age 49, of Lynn Haven, for Traveling to Meet a Minor and Solicitation of a Minor for Sex.
  • Zamir Devon Blue, 26 of Panama City, for Traveling to Meet a Minor and Solicitation of a Minor for Sex.
  • Donald Powell, 78 of Panama City, for Traveling to Meet a Minor and Solicitation of a Minor for Sex.
  • Devonte Lavelle Malcolm, 27 of Riverview, FL, for Traveling to Meet a Minor and Solicitation of a Minor for Sex.
  • Cameron Scott Shiver, 20 of Panama City, for Possession of Child Porn. Shemar O. Pearson, age 23, for Traveling to Meet a Minor and Solicitation of a Minor for Sex.
  • Jose Arizmendi, 36, for Traveling to Meet a Minor and Solicitation of a Minor for Sex.
  • Robinson Andres Mancheno Monar, 26 of Panama City, for Traveling to Meet a Minor and Solicitation of a Minor for Sex.
  • Carlos Mejia Ruiz, 18, for Traveling to Meet a Minor and Solicitation of a Minor for Sex.
  • Kasey Copeland, 30 of Youngstown, for Possession of Child Porn.

Operation Cross Country XIII was held from July 21 through 23.

Headquartered at the BCSO in Bay County, the operation involved the cooperation of The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the US Marshal’s Service, United States Air Force OSI, the Panama City Police Department, the Panama City Beach Police Department, and the Lynn Haven Police Department.

No other information on the investigation is currently available.

