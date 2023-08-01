2023 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Providence Christian Eagles

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Providence Christian Eagles enter 2023 with plenty of experience.

The team has 17 seniors and several of them have multiple years of experience.

Providence looks for their first winning season since 2019 when the team went 10-2.

