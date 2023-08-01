Wiregrass Gives Back
2023 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Providence Christian Eagles

The Eagles are looking for their first winning season since 2019, when the team went 10-2.
By Nick Brooks
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Providence Christian Eagles enter 2023 with plenty of experience.

The team has 17 seniors and several of them have multiple years of experience.

Providence looks for their first winning season since 2019 when the team went 10-2.

