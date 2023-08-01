Wiregrass Gives Back
2023 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Houston Academy Raiders

A 10-0 regular season for the Raiders last year ended in disappointment as they suffered their first loss in the first round of the 3A Playoffs.
By Nick Brooks
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Houston Academy Raiders are looking to build off a historic season in 2022 where the team went 10-0 in the regular season.

The Raiders did lose a big portion of seniors from the 2022 season, but they do return a plethora of players with experience.

Kadyn Mitchell highlights the list of returning players. The QB enters his junior year with the team.

Cam Dyer will anchor the Raider defense that was stellar in 2022. The team gave up just over 10 points per game through 11 games.

The Raiders will kickoff their season on the road against the Wicksburg Panthers.

