2023 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Houston Academy Raiders

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Houston Academy Raiders are looking to build off a historic season in 2022 where the team went 10-0 in the regular season.

The Raiders did lose a big portion of seniors from the 2022 season, but they do return a plethora of players with experience.

Kadyn Mitchell highlights the list of returning players. The QB enters his junior year with the team.

Cam Dyer will anchor the Raider defense that was stellar in 2022. The team gave up just over 10 points per game through 11 games.

The Raiders will kickoff their season on the road against the Wicksburg Panthers.

