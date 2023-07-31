Wiregrass Museum of Art displays 260 pieces from pandemic

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The Wiregrass Museum of Art is highlighting work that displays the simplicity of life.

“The Day Series” exhibit consists of art created during the pandemic. Ann Trondson created a new piece every day.

This led to a body of 260 works with images taken from the New York Times turned into collages according to Sophie Skipper from the Wiregrass Museum of Art, each day is different from the next.

Skipper added that during the pandemic, we had a lot of time on our hands and the artist used it to look inward.

“I really admire and practice doing something every day and I think to pull in your creativity and curiosity into that is a really important aspect,” Skipper said. “And that is what art allows us to do. It allows us to go outside of ourselves and be creative and express ourselves in new and unique ways.”

Skipper adds that she thinks it is important for people to practice something they are interested in every day. The Day Series reflects that belief.

The exhibit will be on display until September 23rd.

