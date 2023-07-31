Sex offender arrested for animal cruelty and drug possession

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Deputies say they found a disturbing scene during a check-in with a local sex offender.

On Friday, Walton County Sheriff’s Office say they tried to contact 49-year-old Eric Antonio Roberts at his residence on Honeysuckle Street in DeFuniak Springs.

Officials say they noticed a strong smell coming from inside the home. When they couldn’t make contact with Roberts and verify his well-being, they made their way into the home. That’s when they allegedly found two dead dogs inside a kennel.

Deputies say the animals were reportedly chained together using a padlock and did not have access to food or water. The electricity had been turned off and the back door had also been padlocked.

WCSO deputies also say they checked with local hospitals and families to locate Roberts.

He was reportedly located a short time later at a gas station on Highway 90. Deputies say they confirmed his address and that the dogs were his. When being arrested, Roberts attempted to reach into his pocket, where cocaine was allegedly found inside a glasses case.

Roberts is facing charges of two counts of aggravated animal cruelty and possession of cocaine. He was issued a $15,000 bond and is still incarcerated at this time.

