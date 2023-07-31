Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

Sex offender arrested for animal cruelty and drug possession

Roberts is facing charges of two counts of aggravated animal cruelty and possession of cocaine.
Roberts is facing charges of two counts of aggravated animal cruelty and possession of cocaine.(Walton County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Deputies say they found a disturbing scene during a check-in with a local sex offender.

On Friday, Walton County Sheriff’s Office say they tried to contact 49-year-old Eric Antonio Roberts at his residence on Honeysuckle Street in DeFuniak Springs.

Officials say they noticed a strong smell coming from inside the home. When they couldn’t make contact with Roberts and verify his well-being, they made their way into the home. That’s when they allegedly found two dead dogs inside a kennel.

Deputies say the animals were reportedly chained together using a padlock and did not have access to food or water. The electricity had been turned off and the back door had also been padlocked.

WCSO deputies also say they checked with local hospitals and families to locate Roberts.

He was reportedly located a short time later at a gas station on Highway 90. Deputies say they confirmed his address and that the dogs were his. When being arrested, Roberts attempted to reach into his pocket, where cocaine was allegedly found inside a glasses case.

Roberts is facing charges of two counts of aggravated animal cruelty and possession of cocaine. He was issued a $15,000 bond and is still incarcerated at this time.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old missing boy found dead in Geneva County
A former Dothan woman faces charges in the Caribbean that she and two men plotted...
Woman charged in plot to kill estranged husband, an Auburn football player
Lindsay Shiver (Left) charged with plot to kill estranged husband Robert Shiver (Right) but the...
Former Dothan pageant queen wanted husband dead: Reports
Dog Attack
Vicious dogs attack, kill Dale County man
Kevin Gates: Dothan reminds me of home
Kevin Gates: Dothan reminds me of home

Latest News

Geneva County 6-year-old boy found dead, identified
Geneva County 6-year-old boy found dead, identified
Color The Weather 07-31-23
Color The Weather 07-31-23
Color The Weather 07-31-23
Color The Weather 07-31-23
Zach Hatcher
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher Weathercast Monday, July 31, 2023