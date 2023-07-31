Kevin Gates: Dothan reminds me of home

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass has started an effort to become an entertainment hub with another big-name star performing in the city of Dothan.

Grammy-nominated rapper, Kevin Gates, was the headliner for the 4th annual Tri-State Mega Show.

The show doubled as a car show where people got to look at cars while enjoying live music and food.

The event featured over 28 local vendors. Organizers say it was a great networking opportunity for those in attendance.

The show was a joint effort to pull off, according to the president of By Any Means Entertainment, Theresa Strachan. Strachan says her close ties to the circle city influenced the decision to host the show here.

“I grew up in Dothan. I have family and friends here,” Strachan said.

In recent months, the circle city has welcomed several different stars including comedians Kevin Hart and Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles.

Strachan says continuing to invite bigger entertainers could mean great things for the city of Dothan.

Those in attendance for the Mega Show heard live music from several artists including Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan.

Kevin Gates, who is originally from Louisiana, says he loves performing in the South because it reminds him of home.

“I come from a small town where everybody knows everybody,” Rapper, Kevin Gates told News 4. “So, it is like a home feeling – you don’t know any strangers.”

Gates is currently working on a new album and preparing to go on tour in the fall.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.