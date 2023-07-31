Hot For The Coming Days

SYNOPSIS - Typical summer weather is on track for the next week with temperatures reaching the middle to upper 90s through Wednesday. Feel-like temperatures today will reach around 105, especially in the panhandle. We will shave a few degrees off by Friday with a better chance of showers and storms.

TODAY - Mostly sunny, hot. High near 97°. Winds N 5-10 mph 10%

TONIGHT - Mostly clear. Low near 75°. Winds NW 5 mph 5%

TOMORROW - Mostly sunny, hot. High near 97°. Winds N 5-10 mph 10%

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 75° High: 97° 20%

THUR: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 76° High: 95° 30%

FRI: Partly sunny, scattered showers. Low: 76° High: 94° 40%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 77° High: 94° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 76° High: 95° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 76° High: 95° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY- Light Chop On Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 5-10 kts. Seas 2 ft

