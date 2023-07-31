Hot For The Coming Days
From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS - Typical summer weather is on track for the next week with temperatures reaching the middle to upper 90s through Wednesday. Feel-like temperatures today will reach around 105, especially in the panhandle. We will shave a few degrees off by Friday with a better chance of showers and storms.
TODAY - Mostly sunny, hot. High near 97°. Winds N 5-10 mph 10%
TONIGHT - Mostly clear. Low near 75°. Winds NW 5 mph 5%
TOMORROW - Mostly sunny, hot. High near 97°. Winds N 5-10 mph 10%
EXTENDED
WED: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 75° High: 97° 20%
THUR: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 76° High: 95° 30%
FRI: Partly sunny, scattered showers. Low: 76° High: 94° 40%
SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 77° High: 94° 30%
SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 76° High: 95° 30%
MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 76° High: 95° 30%
COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY- Light Chop On Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 5-10 kts. Seas 2 ft
