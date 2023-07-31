Former teacher pleads guilty to inappropriate communications

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A former Coffee County teacher has pleaded guilty to inappropriate communication with a student.

According to the 12 Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office of James Tarbox, on Monday July 31, Heartlee Pittman appeared in the District Court of Coffee County before the Honorable Josh Wilson and entered into a plea agreement with the State of Alabama by entering a guilty plea to the charge of School Employee Distributing Obscene Material to a Student, a Class A Misdemeanor.

In exchange for her guilty plea, Pittman received a 1 year suspended sentence in the Coffee County Jail with a two-year probation term. During her probation, she is not to have any contact with the student victim in this case.

It was important to the State to reach a satisfactory resolution in this case. This agreement ensured that both the case was resolved and the student victim did not have to be subjected to the court process.

Pittman had previously resigned from her employment with the Coffee County Board of Education.

The State was also concerned about ensuring that the Defendant had no further contact with children in future employment. If the system works as it should, then the Defendant should be unable to work in education or other childcare related fields in the future.

The District Attorney’s Office would like to thank the Coffee County School System and the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office for their work in investigating this matter.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.