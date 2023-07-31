Former Auburn Tiger wins first professional golf tournament

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - War Eagle! Former Auburn Tiger standout Trace Crowe picked up his first career professional win Sunday afternoon.

It was a big day for SEC golf, as Crowe wins for the first time on the Korn Ferry Tour (one tour below the PGA Tour), on the same day former Alabama golfer Lee Hodges won for the first time on the PGA Tour.

Crowe put together rounds of 66-64-63-66 over four days, but that still was not enough to win in regulation. After an eagle from Patrick Fishburn on the last hole of the day, Crowe and Fishburn headed into a two-man playoff. After a bogey from Fishburn on the second playoff hole, Crowe made his par putt for his first career win.

“That was a fun battle. Now, we’re right where we need to be to get that Tour card. If I keep playing the way I’m doing, we should be just fine,” said Crowe.

The win is projected to push Crowe from 139 to 36 on the tour’s points list. The top 30 men on the points list at the end of the season receive their PGA Tour cards. Crowe has seven events left this season to make a push for the top 30.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.