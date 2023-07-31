Dry Days For Now

SYNOPSIS – A push of drier air into the Wiregrass will limit rain chances again Tuesday and Wednesday, but we’ll be hot with highs well into the 90s. Deeper moisture returns Thursday, leading to pop-up scattered showers and thunderstorms. We’ll keep rain chances going into the weekend.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 73°. Winds light & variable.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 97°. Winds NW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 73°. Winds light & variable.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 73° High: 97° 10%

THU: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 95° 40%

FRI: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 92° 40%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 94° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 95° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 96° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

TROPICAL UPDATE – A tropical wave in the Central Atlantic is moving northward with a limited window for development. Another low pressure system off the Northeast Coast is moving away from the US. No development is expected elsewhere.

