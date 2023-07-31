Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

Dry Days For Now

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – A push of drier air into the Wiregrass will limit rain chances again Tuesday and Wednesday, but we’ll be hot with highs well into the 90s. Deeper moisture returns Thursday, leading to pop-up scattered showers and thunderstorms. We’ll keep rain chances going into the weekend.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 73°.  Winds light & variable.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 97°. Winds NW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 73°.  Winds light & variable.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 73° High: 97° 10%

THU: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 95° 40%

FRI: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 92° 40%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms.  Low: 76° High: 94° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 95° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 96° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 5-10 kts.  Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

TROPICAL UPDATE – A tropical wave in the Central Atlantic is moving northward with a limited window for development. Another low pressure system off the Northeast Coast is moving away from the US. No development is expected elsewhere.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old missing boy found dead in Geneva County
A former Dothan woman faces charges in the Caribbean that she and two men plotted...
Woman charged in plot to kill estranged husband, an Auburn football player
Lindsay Shiver (Left) charged with plot to kill estranged husband Robert Shiver (Right) but the...
Former Dothan pageant queen wanted husband dead: Reports
Dog Attack
Vicious dogs attack, kill Dale County man
Kevin Gates: Dothan reminds me of home
Kevin Gates: Dothan reminds me of home

Latest News

Color The Weather 07-31-23
Color The Weather 07-31-23
Zach Hatcher
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher Weathercast Monday, July 31, 2023
Zach Hatcher
Hot For The Coming Days
Meteorologist Ryan Dugger Weathercast Sunday, July 30, 2023
Clearing Skies While Temperatures Rise