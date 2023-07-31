Clearing Skies While Temperatures Rise

SYNOPSIS – The Wiregrass experienced thorough afternoon cooling as steady lines of showers and thunderstorms quickly moved through Alabama today. Some areas experienced thunderstorms that produced strong wind gusts up to 50-60 mph. Skies will become calmer and clearer as the showers and storms continue south, leading to mostly sunny skies tomorrow and Tuesday. While the rain cooled us off today, temperatures will remain between the middle and upper 90s throughout the week. Slight rain chances reappear Wednesday as isolated showers can spawn over some locations, but they will not provide wide and lasting relief from the heat. Slightly more rain coverage is expected next weekend.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds light W-NW.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 96°. Winds NNW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 76°. Winds light WNW.

EXTENDED

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 76° High: 97° 5%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 76° High: 97° 20%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 76° High: 95° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 76° High: 95° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 77° High: 96° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 97° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Shower and thunderstorm activity hundreds of miles east of the Leeward Islands has become more defined and is likely to develop into a tropical system within the next couple of days as it turns more north towards the center of the Atlantic. The collection of showers and storms that recently departed from North Carolina’s coastline exhibits a chance of developing into a tropical system as it heads east towards favorable environmental conditions in the Central Atlantic as well.

