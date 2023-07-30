Wiregrass Gives Back
Watch: When will Alabama get promised medical marijuana? Cannabis chairman discusses obstacles

Dr. Steve Stokes talks about what issues are in the way of beginning medical marijuana sales in Alabama.
By Ken Curtis
Updated: 46 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dr. Steve Stokes talks about lawsuits, lucrative licenses, lack of insurance coverage, and other issues to beginning medical marijuana sales in Alabama.

