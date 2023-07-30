Watch: When will Alabama get promised medical marijuana? Cannabis chairman discusses obstacles
Updated: 46 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dr. Steve Stokes talks about lawsuits, lucrative licenses, lack of insurance coverage, and other issues to beginning medical marijuana sales in Alabama.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.