Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

Watch Sunday at 4:30 (approx): Big 10 mayors discuss priorities after their Dothan meeting

Mayor Mark Saliba speaks after Big 10 Mayor meeting
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan hosted mayors of Alabama’s 10 largest cities this weekend as they discussed priorities, especially the ones they share.

They are Auburn Mayor Ron Anders, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, Mayor Tab Bowling from Decatur, Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, Madison Mayor Paul Finley, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, and Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba, the host.

News4 will stream their press conference Sunday afternoon at 4:30 (approximate time).

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Woman charged in plot to kill former husband, an Auburn football player
Former Dothan pageant queen wanted husband dead: Reports
1 believed murdered in Dale County
Dog Attack
Vicious dogs attack, kill Dale County man
Ashford man killed in self-defense: Police

Latest News

Larvy Woods is charged with murder in the shooting death of Essie Meadows.
Troy murder suspect denied bail under Aniah’s Law
Dog Attack
Vicious dogs attack, kill Dale County man
Alabama Cannabis Commission Chairman in a WTVY interview on July 27, 2023
Watch: When will Alabama get promised medical marijuana? Cannabis chairman discusses obstacles
Carlee Russell mugshot from the Hoover City Jail
Carlee Russell turns herself in to the Hoover City Jail, charged with 2 misdemeanors