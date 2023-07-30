Rain Without Heat Relief

SYNOPSIS – Certain locations where abundant heat and moisture met created the spotty showers and storms today, some of them exhibiting severe wind gusts. The rain and clouds will die along with the heat as the sun sets tonight, leaving behind mostly clear skies. Temperatures will rise to the middle 90s tomorrow to meet a weak frontal boundary from the North, providing the fuel and forcing needed to develop scattered showers and thunderstorms between the afternoon and evening. However, the rain will fail to cool the Wiregrass next week as high temperatures reach the upper 90s by Tuesday. Slight rain chances will redevelop mid-week that can provide afternoon cooling for some locations, but the region will remain hot into next weekend as high temperatures range between the middle and upper 90s.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 76°. Winds light SW.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, then scattered PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 96°. Winds WNW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 76°. Winds W at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 76° High: 96° 20%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 77° High: 97° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 77° High: 97° 20%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 76° High: 95° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 76° High: 95° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 97° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY– Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 1 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – The disorganized low pressure system 1,000 miles east of the Leeward Islands continues to move northwest towards North America at a slow pace, generating a collection of clouds and showers. It will likely become a tropical depression early next week before it turns north towards the center of the Atlantic Ocean sometime Monday or Tuesday.

