Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

Is The Innovation of High School Football Positive or Negative?

Change isn't always a good thing, but what would you describe the innovation of high school football?
By Briana Jones
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s no secret, high school football is nowhere near the same as when it was first created. However, is that a good or bad thing?

From NIL deals, to transfer portals, to the overall impacts of social media some coaches and parents aren’t too pleased with the way the sport is headed.

News 4′s Briana Jones spoke with Northside Methodist head football coach Stefan Gainey and Pinson Valley assistant coach Justin Brown, coaches involved with very different classifications, for insight.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 believed murdered in Dale County
Crime scene tape
Woman charged in plot to kill former husband, an Auburn football player
Teen injured in Dothan shooting, suspect sought
Teen injured in Dothan shooting, suspect sought
Carlee Russell mugshot from the Hoover City Jail
Carlee Russell turns herself in to the Hoover City Jail, charged with 2 misdemeanors
Ashford man killed in self-defense: Police

Latest News

Darius Miles (left) and Michael Davis (right) have been charged with capital murder in the...
Michael Davis denied youthful offender status in January Tuscaloosa shooting
Coaches gave insight on problem areas as well as positives heading into the season.
Countdown to Football Season Kicks Off with Media Day
Coaches gave insight on problem areas as well as positives heading into the season.
Kickoff to Wiregrass Media Days 2023
Coggins comes to Pike Liberal with a 20-year coaching resume, most recently spending time with...
Pike Liberal Arts School Head Football Coach and AD resigns