Former Dothan pageant queen wanted husband dead: Reports

NASSAU, Bahamas (WTVY) -According to a published report in his hometown, an affluent Georgia businessman was targeted by a former Dothan pageant queen to whom he is married in a bizarre but unsuccessful murder scheme.

An earlier News4 report revealed the arrest of 36-year-old Lindsay Shiver, her alleged lover Terrance Bethel, 29, of Abaco (Bahamas), and Ferron Newbold, the suspected hitman, late this week in the Bahamas.

The Thomasville (GA) Times-Enterprise reports that Lyndsay and Robert Shiver have a Caribbean home, and the news outlet said its sources revealed she engaged in an extra-marital affair with Bethel. News4 could not independently verify the report’s accuracy.

A court document showed the couple was due in Thomas County (GA) Superior Court on July 20, each appearing in records to have counterclaims against the other. However, specifics of their ligation were not immediately available.

Multiple sources and websites confirmed that Lindsay Shiver was crowned Miss Houston County Junior Miss in 2005 and finished as the 2nd runner-up in the National Peanut Festival pageant the same year.

According to his company’s website, Robert Shiver is senior vice president of Senior Life Insurance Company. He played football at Auburn University and served as team captain. Afterward, he briefly played for the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons until the team cut him in his first year, 2009.

Childhood friends told News4 that Lindsay Shiver, ‘nee Shirley, attended Houston Academy, then Troy University before moving to Auburn University.

An Auburn spokesperson said multiple media reports she cheered at the school were incorrect.

According to Bahamas Court News, the break in the case came as police investigated a burglary in which one of the men charged with Shiver was a suspect, and officers found an app on his phone that revealed the plot.

Police jailed Shiver and the other two suspects in Nassau.

