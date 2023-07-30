Wiregrass Gives Back
6-year-old child missing in Geneva County

(WLUC)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) -According to law enforcement information, first responders and volunteers are searching in the Coffee Springs area for a missing 6-year-ol boy. Included in the search is a helicopter furnished by Wiregrass Aviation Support Program.

The child, who authorities have not publicly identified, is missing in an area known as JJ Place at the Springs, a Geneva County campground.

No further information is immediately available.

