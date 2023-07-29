Wiregrass Gives Back
Woman charged in plot to kill former Auburn football player

Bahamian police say they uncovered the plot while searching the phone and social media app of a suspected burglar, according to reports.
Crime scene tape
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NASSAU, BAHAMAS (WTVY) -A former Dothan woman faces charges in the Caribbean that she and two men plotted to kill her husband, who played football at Auburn University.

According to Bahamas Court News, police arrested 36-year-old Lindsay Shiver in the suspected murder plot.

Also charged are 28-year-old Terrance Bethel, identified in the article as her lover, and 29-year-old Faron Newbold.

Bahamian police say they uncovered the plot while searching the phone and social media app of a suspected burglar, the publication reported.

Sources familiar with the investigation told News4 that authorities suspect Shiver paid a hitman to kill her husband, Robert Shiver, a Thomasville, Georgia resident.

Police arrested Lindsay Shiver after she arrived in Nassau, where one of the suspects apparently resides.

Shiver, whose maiden name was Shirley, attended Auburn University, where she was a cheerleader, and Robert Shiver played football.

The school’s 2008 roster shows him as the Tigers’ long snapper.

Shiver and the other two suspects appeared before a Nassau judge on Friday, and authorities are holding them in a Bahamas jail.

