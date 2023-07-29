Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

Teen injured in Dothan shooting, suspect sought

Teen injured in Dothan shooting, suspect sought
Teen injured in Dothan shooting, suspect sought(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police are investigating a Friday night shooting that happened near a major thoroughfare.

Initial emergency traffic reports indicate an 18-year-old victim was shot in his upper back.

Caption

The shooting happened along Arlington Avenue, three blocks south of Main Street and near Porter Square, a mall converted to multi-use.

A potential suspect was seen leaving the scene. The condition of the victim is not immediately known.

Investigators responded at about 7:30 Friday night.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shikeem Taj-dejaun Williams (center) faces 19 charges, while Alexandria Danielle Mock (left)...
Suspected national forgery ring busted in Houston County: Sheriff
Police say Dixie Stiles is charged with battery, while Macy Regan is charged with felony...
Two women arrested for fighting at party, one bites the other’s ear off
Customers will need to access this location through Sam’s northern driveway during this time.
Temporary road closure of Sam’s Club/Chick-Fil-A driveway
Alabama Cannabis Commission Chairman in a WTVY interview on July 27, 2023
Cannabis Commission Chairman vows to stay on
A Texas teacher said she was fired after attending a drag show.
Teacher fired for attending drag show

Latest News

Teen injured in Dothan shooting, suspect sought
Teen injured in Dothan shooting, suspect sought
More than 400 people have died from high environmental heat exposure since 2011, according to...
President Biden asks DOL to issue first ever hazard alert for heat
Wiregrass 2-1-1 exceeds fundraising goal
Wiregrass 2-1-1 exceeds fundraising goal
First ever hazard alert for heat released by Department of Labor
First ever hazard alert for heat released by Department of Labor