Teen injured in Dothan shooting, suspect sought

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police are investigating a Friday night shooting that happened near a major thoroughfare.

Initial emergency traffic reports indicate an 18-year-old victim was shot in his upper back.

Autoplay Caption

The shooting happened along Arlington Avenue, three blocks south of Main Street and near Porter Square, a mall converted to multi-use.

A potential suspect was seen leaving the scene. The condition of the victim is not immediately known.

Investigators responded at about 7:30 Friday night.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.